Los Angeles

Los Angeles Hospital Set to Close Amid Bankruptcy

The bankruptcy petition, which states that St. Vincent has 1,099 employees, will be considered by the court later this week.

By Associated Press

NBCLA

Verity Health System announced its plan to close St. Vincent Medical Center on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020.

" data-ellipsis="false">

A bankruptcy court has been asked to give permission for the closure of a Los Angeles hospital following the collapse of a sale.

Verity Health System announced its plan to close St. Vincent Medical Center on Monday, the Los Angeles Times reported.

The nonprofit owner said there would be an orderly transfer of patients and service to nearby facilities.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

Laguna Beach 58 mins ago

Stay Still, Pageant People, at These Offbeat Tryouts

gas leak 2 hours ago

LA County Calls on Governor to Expedite Closure of Aliso Canyon

The decision “has not been taken lightly and comes only after exhausting every option to keep this hospital open,” said Rich Adcock, chief executive of Verity Health.

The bankruptcy petition, which states that St. Vincent has 1,099 employees, will be considered by the court later this week.

What eventually became St. Vincent Medical Center originated as a hospital founded in 1856 by the Daughters of Charity religious order.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Los AngelesHospitalSt. Vincent Medical Centerverity health system
Local California US & World Weather Traffic Video I-Team Randy Responds Sports Politics Entertainment The Scene California Live Worth The Trip Health & Wellness Recall Alert Streets Of Shame NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us