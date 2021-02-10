Want an Out-of-This-World Wedding? Use the California Science Center as Your Venue

Looking for a unique Los Angeles wedding venue and have a love of science?



The currently closed California Science Center in Exposition Park announced Wednesday that two of its venues, the Samuel Oschin Space Shuttle Pavilion and Wallis Annenberg Building, are now available for bookings.

"We were motivated to provide a service to couples who had to postpone their weddings due to the pandemic, and who, now may be encountering a shortage of venues from the pent-up demand,'' said Christina Sion, vice president of event services at the Science Center. "We'd like to assist by opening a portion of our events calendar so couples will have a safe, unique venue to consider.''

Tentative date holds can be made as the Science Center awaits a confirmed reopening date from local health agencies, according to Sion. Once permitted to reopen, all events will adhere to current local and state agency guidelines, she said.

Along with their venue reservation, couples will receive access to an approved list of wedding planners and caterers as well as a variety of options, including access to Science Center exhibit galleries and in-house furniture.

Britney Spears is speaking out. The pop star took to Instagram to share a message with fans, sharing a video of her performing “Toxic” onstage and writing in part, “I’ll always love being on stage …. But I am taking the time to learn and be a normal person ….. I love simply enjoying the basics of every day life !!!! Each person has their story and their take on other people’s stories !!!! We all have so many different beautiful lives."

Sion added, "The wedding planners and caterers with whom we have mindfully partnered are a purposeful reflection of Greater Los Angeles; they connect organically with Los Angeles' rich and diverse landscape of cultures, faiths, LGBTQ communities and values. Diversity is in the DNA of the Science Center culture and our Event Services team strives to make sure inclusion is a deliberate part of our discussions and decision making while building our network of vendors to support our events.''

Event Services can be contacted at events.californiasciencecenter.org, by emailing eventservices@californiasciencecenter.org or by phone at 213-744-7523.