California

Man Barricaded in Riverside Rite Aid

Authorities said the man had weapons.

By Heather Navarro

A man barricaded himself in a Riverside Rite Aid Thursday with "edged weapons" as authorities tried to deescalate the situation.

The store located at 5225 Canyon Crest Drive in Riverside was evacuated, police said.

"We have numerous officers attempting to de-escalate and resolved and incident where a subject has barricaded himself inside the Rite Aid with edged weapons at the Canyon Crest Towne Center," police said.

Police also asked that shoppers avoid the area.

