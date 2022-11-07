Man Dies after Car Crashes into Disabled Car On 5 Freeway in Santa Clarita

A man was killed this morning when a vehicle that was disabled with no lights in lanes of the Valencia (5) Freeway in Santa Clarita was struck by another vehicle.

The crash was reported at 3:13 a.m. on the southbound Valencia Freeway south of Highway 126 and Newhall Ranch Road, according to the California Highway Patrol.



The crash left one vehicle on its side and the man in lanes, the CHP said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, said CHP Officer Patrick Kimball. His name was not released until relatives are notified.

The CHP issued a SigAlert at 3:41 a.m. shutting down all southbound

freeway lanes through the crash scene.