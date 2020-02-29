shooting

Man Killed, Second Person Hurt in Mid City Shooting, Shooter on the Loose

By City News Service

A man was killed and another person wounded in a shooting in the Mid City area of Los Angeles and the shooter was on the loose Saturday morning.

The shooting was reported in the 1700 block of South Rimpau Boulevard, between Washington and Venice boulevards, at 11:40 p.m. Friday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

A preliminary investigation determined the man and another person were in the area when someone in a vehicle drove up and opened fire, striking both victims, police said. It was unclear if the shooter fired from the vehicle or was outside the vehicle at the time of the shooting.

Both victims were taken to a hospital, where the man died. The second victim was hospitalized with stable vital signs, police said.

The names of the victims were not immediately available.

A description of the shooter and motive were not disclosed.

