Man shot, killed by LAPD officers in Pico Union

A man was shot and killed by police officers in the Pico Union neighborhood of Los Angeles.

Sgt. Hector Guzman from the LAPD said the officers from the Olympic division were sent to the 1200 block of South New Hampshire Avenue at 8:08 p.m. Wednesday after receiving multiple calls about a man armed with knife.

“Upon arrival, the officers made contact with the suspect in a parking lot, and an officer-involved shooting occurred,” Guzman said.

After the man was struck by gunfire, LA City Fire paramedics provided first aid and took him to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to Guzman.

Investigators have taken in a “large knife” they recovered from the scene.

No officers or bystanders were injured during the incident.

Portions of Vermont Avenue and Berendo Street were closed during the investigation, but authorities reopened them by 5 a.m.

Authorities have yet to identify the deceased.