South LA

Man shot, killed by police during traffic stop in South LA

The deceased was gunned down after he approached the officers on food and fired his handgun at them, according to the LAPD.

By City News Service and Lauren Coronado

Police shot and killed a suspect who was pulled over for a traffic stop during a confrontation today in the Manchester Square area of South LA.

The shooting occurred at about 12:48 a.m. when Los Angeles Police Department officers conducted a traffic stop near Florence and Western avenues, according to the LAPD.

After they conducted the stop, the suspect approached the officers on foot, firing a handgun at them and the officers returned fire, striking the suspect, police said.

The suspect, who police said was approximately 25 years old, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

No officers were injured during the shooting.  Police detained a group of men and women from a business near the shooting, but it was not immediately known if they were arrested or why they were detained.

This article tagged under:

South LApolice shooting
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us