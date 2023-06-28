Man shot, killed by police during traffic stop in South LA

Police shot and killed a suspect who was pulled over for a traffic stop during a confrontation today in the Manchester Square area of South LA.



The shooting occurred at about 12:48 a.m. when Los Angeles Police Department officers conducted a traffic stop near Florence and Western avenues, according to the LAPD.

An LAPD spokesperson says an officer shot & killed a man who fired his handgun near police.

A stretch of Florence Ave., at Western, is blocked off for the investigation.

Witnesses are being questioned right now.

Developing details on #TodayInLA on @NBCLA pic.twitter.com/61XByqCm6K — Lauren Coronado (@LaurenmCoronado) June 28, 2023

After they conducted the stop, the suspect approached the officers on foot, firing a handgun at them and the officers returned fire, striking the suspect, police said.

The suspect, who police said was approximately 25 years old, was pronounced dead at the scene.

No officers were injured during the shooting. Police detained a group of men and women from a business near the shooting, but it was not immediately known if they were arrested or why they were detained.