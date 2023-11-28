Massive fire erupts at building construction site in South LA

Firefighters were battling a fire that started at the construction site of buildings in the Central-Alameda neighborhood of South Los Angeles.

The fire was first reported just before 3:30 a.m. in the 4300 block of South Lima Street.

Fire officials said more than 140 firefighter were assigned to put out the flames.

The LA Fire Department posted on social media that the blaze was burning at a city-block-sized area of the construction site.

LAFD Alert-Update #CentralAlameda Major Emergency Structure Fire 4342 S Lima St MAP: https://t.co/MKrgD6dUAP FS21; Firefighters are making good progress. PIO Captain Cody Weireter en route, ETA 4:40am. DETAILS: https://t.co/YIFrxXgY5Z — LAFD (@LAFD) November 28, 2023

Video from the scene showed intense flames and heavy smoke surrounding the structures. Some people living near the fire site had to be evacuated although there was no official evacuation order was issued.

No one was inside the building when the fire broke out, according to fire officials.

This is a developing story.