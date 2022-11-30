Shadow Hills

Massive Fire Erupts inside Commercial Building in Shadow Hills

Fire crews are trying to stop the stubborn fire from spreading to other properties.

By City News Service

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Firefighters are battling a fire that is threatening at least two adjacent commercial structures today in Shadow Hills.

Fire crews were called at 2:31 a.m. to 10930 W. Randall St. west of Sunland Boulevard where they encountered flames coming from the roof of a large one-story commercial building, said Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Brian
Humphrey.

The fire has extended to vegetation and parked vehicles, Humphrey added.

No injures have been reported.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

This article tagged under:

Shadow Hillscommercial fire
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us