Massive Fire Erupts inside Commercial Building in Shadow Hills

Firefighters are battling a fire that is threatening at least two adjacent commercial structures today in Shadow Hills.
Fire crews were called at 2:31 a.m. to 10930 W. Randall St. west of Sunland Boulevard where they encountered flames coming from the roof of a large one-story commercial building, said Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Brian
Humphrey.
The fire has extended to vegetation and parked vehicles, Humphrey added.
No injures have been reported.
