Mother, Son Shot During Robbery in Pomona Apartment, Police Looking for Shooters

By City News Service

A man and his mother were hospitalized this Saturday morning with gunshot wounds they sustained during a robbery in a Pomona apartment and the suspects were at large.

Officers were called to an apartment complex in the 800 block of Buena Vista Avenue at 9:50 p.m. Friday and found the injured woman and her son,
according to Sgt. Iain Miller of the Pomona Police Department.

A preliminary investigation determined the woman was being robbed by unknown suspects when the son attempted to intervene. One suspect pulled a gun and opened fire, striking the mother and son, Miller said.

The man was taken to a hospital in critical condition, his mother was listed in stable condition, Miller said.

A description of the suspects was not available.

Anyone with information about this robbery and shooting was asked to call the Pomona Police Department at 909-620-2085.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

