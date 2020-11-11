Mountain High Resort Opening Day is Delayed After Employee Tests Positive for COVID-19

Mountain High Ski Resort was forced to delay opening day after an employee tested positive for COVID-19, the resort said in a tweet Wednesday.

According to the website calendar, the season appeared to open Nov. 21.

OPENING DAY DELAYED. An employee tested positive for COVID-19. We are following

protocols for contact tracing and employee safety. Once we know the environment is safe for all, Mountain High will open for the 20/21 winter season. Please stay tuned for updates. — Mountain High (@mthigh) November 11, 2020

It wasn't immediately clear when the season would begin following the revelation that an employee was diagnosed with coronavirus.

Meanwhile, due to all the snow, Mammoth Mountain resort was set to open a day earlier.

Big Bear Mountain Resort did not yet have any opening date, but shared photos of a winter wonder-like scene after snowfall Nov. 7.

4-6" of fresh snow fell over the weekend and our snowmakers have been hard at work making even more snow for opening day. Will it be this week? Stay tuned to find out or visit us at https://t.co/W0QQfUbcCw Tickets are available now! #mthigh #openingday #comingsoon pic.twitter.com/Sn8DtLjueW — Mountain High (@mthigh) November 9, 2020

