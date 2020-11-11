Mountain High Resort Opening Day is Delayed After Employee Tests Positive for COVID-19

Mountain High Ski Resort was forced to delay opening day after an employee tested positive for COVID-19, the resort said in a tweet Wednesday.
According to the website calendar, the season appeared to open Nov. 21.
It wasn't immediately clear when the season would begin following the revelation that an employee was diagnosed with coronavirus.
Meanwhile, due to all the snow, Mammoth Mountain resort was set to open a day earlier.
Big Bear Mountain Resort did not yet have any opening date, but shared photos of a winter wonder-like scene after snowfall Nov. 7.