Toddler Missing From Connecticut Home After Mom Found Dead

Police are searching for a missing 1-year-old baby girl after responding to a home in Ansonia, Connecticut, Monday night and finding the baby’s mother dead and no sign of the child, according to police.

Police responded to a home on Myrtle Avenue around 1 p.m. after getting a request for a welfare check when the woman did not show up for work or call in sick. When the officers went to the home, they said they received no answer.

Later in the evening, officers were called back to the home around 7:30 p.m. after getting another request for a welfare check. Police said the victim’s family called them to report they had not heard from her.

When officers arrived to the home, they said they forced entry and found the woman dead. There was no sign of her 1-year-old daughter, Venessa Morales, police said.

Police are investigating the mother’s death as a homicide. They have not released her name.

Family members told investigators that Venessa was always in the home, police said.

Authorities said they have spoken with the child’s father and he is cooperating with the investigation.

No family members police have spoken with have any idea where the baby is, police said.

State police and the FBI are helping with the search for Venessa.

Photo credit: Silver Alert

“It’s extremely important based on the conditions that if anyone is outside that we get them inside but it’s more important in this case because we don’t know where she is at all. We don’t know if she’s outside or inside, if she’s safe with someone. We just want to locate her and make sure that she’s safe and we can get her back home to family,” Lt. Patrick Lynch, of Ansonia Police, said.

Police said they issued a Silver Alert rather than an Amber Alert because they do not have a description of a vehicle, person the baby might be with or the destination.

Officers said once they have exhausted all of their leads, they will likely institute an Amber Alert.

Venessa has brown hair and brown eyes. No information was available on what Venessa might be wearing. Officers said she was last seen by relatives on Friday night.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Ansonia Police Department at 203 735-1885.