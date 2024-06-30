Shootings

Two people are dead, including suspected gunman, after shots are fired at a Virginia gym

About 60 people were inside the Onelife Fitness just off Eisenhower Avenue at the time of Saturday's shooting

NBC Universal, Inc.

A victim and suspected gunman died after a shooting at a gym Saturday afternoon in Alexandria, Virginia, police said.

A shooter opened fire about 4 p.m. at Onelife Fitness on Hooffs Run Drive, just off of Eisenhower Avenue.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

Two men were taken to hospitals, police said. Both men, including the suspected shooter, succumbed to their injuries, police said.

About 60 people were inside the gym at the time of the shooting and ran out the front and back of the building.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

“We live in a day and time now where we have to be vigilant – not just law enforcement but homeowners, people who are just trying to go to 7-Eleven, going to the gym,” Alexandria Office of Communications Director Ebony Fleming said. “Unfortunately, this is the day and time that we live in, and just being aware of our surroundings, that’s all that we can do.”

It wasn't yet clear what led up to the shooting.

There is no threat to the public, police said.

This article tagged under:

Shootings
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us