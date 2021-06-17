Arizona

1 Dead, 13 Injured in Series of Drive-By Shootings in Ariz.; Suspect in Custody

Authorities responded to reports of an active shooter in the West Valley, about 20 miles northwest of downtown Phoenix

Arizona police have a suspect in custody after one person was killed and 13 people were injured in a series of what appeared to be drive-by shootings Thursday.

Authorities responded to reports of an active shooter in the West Valley, about 20 miles northwest of downtown Phoenix, at about 12:30 p.m local time, the Surprise Police Department tweeted initially. 

In the end, at least four people were shot and others were injured in resulting car accidents or shrapnel, according to Peoria Sgt. Brandon Sheffert.

