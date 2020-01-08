Ottawa Shooting

1 Dead, 3 Injured in Shooting in Ottawa, Canada

Officials said Ottawa police are looking for the shooter

One person was killed and three seriously injured in a shooting in a central part of the city, Ottawa police said Wednesday.

Acting Insp. Francois D'Aoust said police were looking for a suspect.

Officers were called to the scene at Gilmour Street, near Parliament Hill, where the Canadian Parliament is located, at about 7:30 a.m. Wednesday amid reports of multiple gunshots, according to Ottawa police.

They found several people injured.

Paramedics said three people were taken to hospital in serious condition.

"The scene at Gilmour Street has been secured,'' police said in a statement. "This is not considered an active shooter situation, but the suspect remains at large and is not in custody.''

