Six people were stabbed, one fatally, in an attack just before noon Thursday in Las Vegas, police said.

The attack occurred in front of a casino on the Las Vegas Strip, KSNV reported.

A suspect was in custody, said police, who urged people to avoid the area as the investigation continued.

#BREAKING At approximately 11:42 a.m., the LVMPD received a report of a stabbing with multiple victims in front of a casino in the 3100 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard. At this time, at least six victims have been located. One victim has been declared deceased. pic.twitter.com/WegbwHZRf8 — LVMPD (@LVMPD) October 6, 2022

This is a developing story