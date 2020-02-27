health care

1 in 3 Americans Worry About Being Able to Afford Health Care, Survey Says

he survey found that 31 percent of respondents were worried about being able to afford their health insurance in the next 12 months

In this file photo, a doctor checks a patient's blood pressure on September 5, 2012 in Berlin, Germany.
Getty Images/File

Nearly one third of American voters fear they won’t be able to pay for health care in the coming year, according to an NBC News/Commonwealth Fund survey released Thursday.

The survey found that 31 percent of respondents were worried about being able to afford their health insurance in the next 12 months, 29 percent feared they wouldn’t have enough money to pay for out-of-pocket costs for prescription drugs, and 32 percent worried about being able to afford other out-of-pocket costs.

Nearly 80 percent of likely voters said they thought reducing health care costs should be a high priority for the next president.

U.S. & World

News from around the country and around the globe

coronavirus 14 hours ago

Virus Anxiety Triggers Biggest 1-Day Market Drop Since 2011

coronavirus 23 hours ago

Saudi Arabia Halts Pilgrimage; Iran Vice President Has Virus

The poll was conducted between Jan. 28 and Feb. 16 and included a nationally representative sample of 2,303 adults. The focus of the analysis included 1,594 likely voters.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com

This article tagged under:

health care
Local California US & World Weather Traffic Video Investigations Consumer Sports The Choice Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure Health & Wellness Streets Of Shame NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us