Live Coverage: No Students Injured in Houston-Area School Shooting; 1 in Custody

Update: Houston police are expected to hold a news conference at about 1:30 p.m. to share the latest on the shooting.

No students were injured in a shooting at a southwest Houston charter school Friday morning, authorities say.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

At least one person has been injured and that person is not a student, according to KPRC-TV in Houston who received a statement from the school.

KPRC reported that a school administrator was transported to an area hospital.

Houston police said the call came in at 11:45 a.m. for an "active shooter" at YES Prep Southwest Secondary, a charter school near the intersection of Anderson Road and Hiram Clarke.

UPDATE: There is one suspect in custody. Officers are searching the school for any other possible suspects at this time. Scene is still active. More information will be provided as it becomes available. #HouNews https://t.co/gva2FvQdom — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) October 1, 2021

Shortly before 1 p.m., Houston police were searching the school.

The Houston Professional Fire Fighters Association tweeted at about 12:15 p.m. that firefighters were at the school "treating and transporting," but no further information was given.

"We need you to keep everyone in their prayers," HPFFA said.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest information. As details unfold, elements of this story may change.