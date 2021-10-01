school shooting

Live Coverage: No Students Injured in Houston-Area School Shooting; 1 in Custody

Update: Houston police are expected to hold a news conference at about 1:30 p.m. to share the latest on the shooting.

No students were injured in a shooting at a southwest Houston charter school Friday morning, authorities say.

At least one person has been injured and that person is not a student, according to KPRC-TV in Houston who received a statement from the school.

KPRC reported that a school administrator was transported to an area hospital.

Houston police said the call came in at 11:45 a.m. for an "active shooter" at YES Prep Southwest Secondary, a charter school near the intersection of Anderson Road and Hiram Clarke.

Shortly before 1 p.m., Houston police were searching the school.

The Houston Professional Fire Fighters Association tweeted at about 12:15 p.m. that firefighters were at the school "treating and transporting," but no further information was given.

"We need you to keep everyone in their prayers," HPFFA said.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest information. As details unfold, elements of this story may change.

