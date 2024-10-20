1 killed, 10 others injured in shooting at a high school-age party in Indiana

At least one person was killed and 10 others were wounded after a shooting broke out at a party of high school-age kids in Indiana on Saturday night, according to police.

The Fort Wayne Police Department began getting 911 calls about a shooting in a residential neighborhood that occurred just before 10:30 p.m. Callers reported that people were “fleeing in all directions” and police said they arrived to a “chaotic” scene.

Witnesses said there was a “high school age party” happening at the time that shots rang out. The 10 people who were injured are in non-life-threatening condition, according to police.

“It is unknown at this time, how many suspects were involved with the shooting,” police said.

Fort Wayne Mayor Sharon Tucker said her “heart is heavy” trying to process the event and assured the public that law enforcement was working “tirelessly” for answers.

“The safety and security of our community are vital to help ensure a better future for Fort Wayne,” Tucker said. “My prayer is that we’ll come together unified as residents and neighbors and not accept this type of behavior.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says homicide is a leading cause of death for teenagers between the ages of 15 and 19, in addition to accidental injury and suicide.

