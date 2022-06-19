1 Killed, 5 Hurt in Crash on San Francisco's Bay Bridge

A man was killed and four other people were injured when the car they were in was rear-ended by a pickup on the Bay Bridge early Sunday, authorities in San Francisco said.

The gray Infiniti was traveling westbound around 3 a.m. when it stopped in lanes “possibly due to a mechanical failure," according to California Highway Patrol Officer Mark Andrews.

Moments later, a white pickup truck crashed into the Infiniti, Andrews said. The car's driver and two passengers were hospitalized with major but non-life-threatening injuries, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

Another passenger in the car, a 22-year-old man, died at the scene, the newspaper said.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The car's driver, a 22-year-old woman from San Francisco, was also arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, Andrews said.

The pickup's driver was released after being treated for minor injuries at a hospital, he said.

All westbound lanes were closed for about an hour during the investigation, the Chronicle said.