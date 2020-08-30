1 Killed, 5 Injured in Drive-by at Chicago Restaurant

At least one person has died and four others have been injured in a shooting at a restaurant in the Morgan Park neighborhood on Chicago's Far South Side, according to police and fire officials.

The shooting was reported before 2 p.m. Sunday outside Lumes Pancake House, which is located at 11601 S. Western Ave.

The man who died, was the intended target of the shooting, and shot while under a tent outdoors, according to the Chicago Police Department. The individual suffered a gunshot wound when someone inside a white-colored SUV drove up and fired shots.

Three people were taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center, the Chicago Fire Department confirmed.

Six people have been shot - one fatal at a restaurant at 116th & Western Ave. Area 2 Detectives are on scene investigating. Anonymous tips @CPDTIP..COM #ChicagoPolice pic.twitter.com/QfPkEncpLf — Tom Ahern (@TomAhernCPD) August 30, 2020

According to police, a 43-year-old female was listed in stable condition, a 32-year-old woman, who was shot in the thigh, was also said to be in stable condition.

A fourth victim, a 32-year-old male, sustained a gunshot wound to the thigh and was said to be in stable condition. The fifth victim, a 30-year-old woman, sustained a gunshot wound to the foot and was in good condition at Little Company of Mary Hospital in Evergreen Park.

Police initially reported a total of six victims.

In the minutes following the shooting, detectives were on scene and investigating the incident, according to Tom Ahern, deputy director of news affairs and communication for the Chicago Police Department.

Martin Puente, a restaurant employee, told reporters several people were dining outside when shots erupted.

"It's scary," he said. "I've never seen this before."

Additional details about what led up to the incident, or if anyone has been arrested, haven't been released as of Sunday afternoon.

Anyone with information is asked to submit tips anonymously at CPDtip.com.