1 of the 14 Victims in Austin Shooting Has Died, Police Say

Police arrested one suspect Saturday and say they are searching for one more

The scene near 6th Street in Austin, Texas where 14 people were shot early Saturday, April 12, 2021. Austin police announced Sunday that one of the victims died from his injuries.
One of the 14 people injured in Saturday's shooting in Austin died Sunday, police say.

Police identified the victim as Douglas John Kantor, 25.

Interim Austin Police Chief Joseph Chacon said the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. on 6th Street, which is packed with bars and barricaded off from vehicle traffic.

He said investigators believe it began as a dispute between two parties. Police arrested one of the two suspects on Saturday.

Austin police asked anyone with information about the shooting to call the department's homicide division at 512-974-TIPS, utilize the Crime Stoppers tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS), or the Crime Stoppers app. People who call may remain anonymous.

Anyone in the community who needs support in the aftermath of the shooting was encouraged to contact Austin Police Department Victim Services at 512-974-5037.

