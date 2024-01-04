10-year Treasury yield rises as investors weigh interest rate outlook

U.S. Treasury yields were mixed on Thursday as investors weighed economic data that could provide hints about the state of the economy and assessed the outlook for interest rate cuts.

At 4:08 a.m. ET, the yield on the 10-year Treasury was up by over two basis points to 3.9329%. It had crossed the 4% mark briefly on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the 2-year Treasury yield was last down by less than one basis point to 4.3119%.

Yields and prices move in opposite directions and one basis point equals 0.01%.

Investors considered the outlook for Federal Reserve interest rate cuts, including when they could begin and how drastic they could be.

After its last policy meeting in December, the central bank said it expected three rate cuts to take place in 2024. However, traders have been hoping that there will be more than extensive rate cuts this year and that the first one could be coming soon.

Minutes from the Fed's December meeting were released Wednesday and indicated uncertainty about the path ahead for interest rates even as policymakers believe rate cuts are likely.

Fed officials noted the importance of a "careful and data-dependent approach to making monetary policy decisions" and stated that restrictive policy would continue to be appropriate "for some time" until inflation sustainably falls to the central bank's target range.

Meanwhile, JOLTS job openings data showed that 8.79 million job listings were available in November, which was in line with expectations.

Further insights into the state of the labor market are expected Thursday in form of ADP's private payrolls report. According to a Dow Jones survey, economists are expecting payrolls to have risen by 130,000 in December, which would be an increase from the previous month.