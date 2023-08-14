California college student walks 100 miles to help victims of the Lahaina fires

A California college student has just completed a 100-mile walk across the Bay Area to raise money for family members affected by the deadly Maui wildfires.

John Marc Bautista, 21, walked from Menlo Park to San Francisco.

He said he has family members living in Maui and most of them lost their homes and jobs in the fire.

“This walk is to raise awareness for the Lahaina fires, I have 15 family members who were directly affected, they all live on Maui, most of them in Lahaina, and they’ve had their homes burned down. So I decided to walk 100 miles to raise money for them,” he said.

Bautista created a GoFundMe page with all donations going directly to help his family. So far, he has raised almost $57,000. He's hoping to make it to $75,000.