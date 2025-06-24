New Jersey

Over 100 people fall ill at New Jersey graduations due to extreme heat

On Monday evening, Paterson Mayor André Sayegh declared a state of emergency due to the high heat and canceled all recreational activities.

Two outdoor graduation ceremonies in Paterson, New Jersey, held during a dangerous heatwave ended with more than 100 people receiving treatment and some being taken to the hospital, authorities said.

Paterson Fire Division said it treated about 50 people at Hinchliffe Stadium on Monday during the first high school graduation ceremony. Nine people were transported to the hospital, the fire department said in a statement.

During a second ceremony later that day, about 100 people ended up needing treatment and seven were transported to the hospital, according to the fire department.

Temperatures climbed into the upper 90s on Monday, and the heat index hit 107 degrees, according to The Weather Channel.

Graduates from several high schools were scheduled to walk the stage at ceremonies held at the stadium. According to News 12 New Jersey, only students from Eastside High School heard their names called after the other ceremonies were canceled.

Paterson Public Schools did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Tuesday.

One student from Rosa L. Parks School of Fine & Performing Arts told News 12 New Jersey that administrators were giving students water, "but it wasn’t enough."

"It was exhausting. I couldn’t breathe," Ciarra Bailey said.

On Monday evening, Mayor André Sayegh declared a state of emergency due to the high heat and canceled all recreational activities. Public libraries were opened as cooling centers.

Scorching temperatures are impacting much of the eastern half of the U.S., with nearly 150 million people under heat alerts from Maine to eastern Texas.

