Arkansas

11 Hospitalized After Church Bus, Vehicle Crash in Arkansas

Police tape
Getty Images

Authorities say a church bus collided Saturday with another vehicle on a northeastern Arkansas highway, sending at least 11 people to the hospital.

Clay County Sheriff Terry Miller said he believes there were 11 people aboard the Tennessee church bus, and that they were all taken to hospitals.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

He said two of the church bus passengers were airlifted to hospitals in Memphis, while the others were taken to hospitals with either minor injuries or to be evaluated.

U.S. & World

News from around the country and around the globe

coronavirus Jun 18

Biden Promotes Milestone of 300M Vaccine Shots in 150 Days

Father's Day Jun 16

Father's Day 2021: Gifts for Every Budget

Miller did not have information on the number of people in the vehicle that collided with the bus.

He said the crash happened at about 1 p.m. along Highway 67 north of Corning.

“Apparently (the bus) was struck by another vehicle that caused the bus to veer off the road,” Miller said.

Corning is near Arkansas' border with Missouri and about 170 miles (273 kilometers) northeast of Little Rock.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Arkansas
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us