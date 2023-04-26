Texas

11 Teenagers Injured in Texas Prom After-Party Shooting

Four "people of interest" have been identified in the shooting that happened after midnight on Sunday

NBC Universal, Inc.

Eleven teenagers were shot in an east Texas residence early Sunday at a prom after-party attended by hundreds, according to local officials.

Deputies responded to shots fired just after midnight at a private residence in Jasper County where the party was held and found nine victims with gunshot wounds, according to a statement by the Jasper County Sheriff's Office. Authorities discovered the additional two victims after they sought treatment the next day, Jasper County Sheriff Mitchel Newman said at a news conference.

According to Jasper County officials, the injuries are expected to be non-life threatening.

About 250 people are estimated to have been present at the time of the shooting, according to a statement from the Jasper County Sheriff's Office.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Eight victims were taken in personal vehicles to Jasper Memorial Hospital in Jasper, Texas, and “at least one” of those were transferred to CHRISTUS Southeast Texas-St. Elizabeth Hospital in nearby Beaumont, Texas, for further treatment, Jasper County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Karli Cherry said. One person did not go to the hospital, she said.

Eight of the victims have been released from hospital care, Jasper County victim assistance coordinator Laronnia Gray said at a news conference on Tuesday.

A second shooting within the city limits of Jasper, Texas, occurred shortly after the first, the statement said. There were no injuries in the second shooting, but a connection between the two incidents is being investigated due to a “common vehicle at both locations,” the statement said.

U.S. & World

News from around the country and around the globe

Olympics 4 mins ago

Protests for Disabled Rights Held in France Ahead of Paris Olympics and Paralympics

Food & Drink 9 mins ago

Here's Where to Get Free Pretzels for National Pretzel Day

According to officials, four “people of interest” have been identified.

“We expect to be seeing an arrest warrant and warrants soon,” Jasper County District Attorney Anne Pickle said on Tuesday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright Associated Press

This article tagged under:

TexasCrime and Courts
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us