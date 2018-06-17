12 Immigrants Ejected, 5 Die After Car Being Chased by Border Patrol Crashes - NBC Southern California
logo_la_2x
National & International News
The day’s top national and international news

12 Immigrants Ejected, 5 Die After Car Being Chased by Border Patrol Crashes

The driver and at least one other passenger are believed to be U.S. citizens

By KABB/WOAI

Published 11 minutes ago | Updated 4 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    5 Immigrants Die in Car Accident After Border Patrol Chase

    Authorities said five undocumented immigrants are dead following a chase involving Border Patrol agents. (Published 53 minutes ago)

    Authorities said five undocumented immigrants are dead following a chase involving Border Patrol agents.

    Dimmit County Sheriff Marion Boyd said the crash happened off Highway 85 in Big Wells at about noon. Fourteen people were inside, including the driver and passenger. The vehicle was traveling over 100 miles per hour before the crash, he said.

    Boyd credited "good police work" for the reason why deputies started pursuing the vehicle.

    Twelve immigrants were ejected and four died at the scene when the car crashed and rolled over, according to Boyd. Five people were transported to San Antonio Military Medical Center, including the driver who is believed to be a United States citizen. Another four were transported to local hospitals.

    The passenger, also believed to be a U.S. citizen, is currently in custody.

    Boyd said there needs to be a wall built because this is a "real problem" in the area.

    This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices