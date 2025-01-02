New Hampshire

12-year-old dies in skiing accident at New Hampshire mountain

The boy's name has not been released.

By Marc Fortier

ambulance-Generic amublance
Shutterstock

A 12-year-old boy has died after he hit a tree while skiing at New Hampshire's Cranmore Mountain on New Year's Eve.

Conway police said in a press release that North Conway Fire/Rescue responded to Cranmore Mountain on Skimobile Road in North Conway around 10:44 a.m. on Tuesday for a report of a 12-year-old boy who had struck a tree whle skiing on the intermediate-level Bandit Trail.

>📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

The boy was reportedly unconscious, and CPR had been started.

When rescue personnel arrived at the scene, the boy was being treated by Cranmore Mountain Ski Patrol, who had already transported the boy to the base of the mountain. He was taken by ambulance to Maine Health/Memorial Hospital in North Conway, where he later died as a result of injuries suffered in the collision.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

The boy's name has not been released.

"On behalf of the Conway Police Department, and all the first responders who assisted, I would like to offer my deepest condolences to the family members of the 12 year old boy," Conway Police Chief Christopher Mattei said in a statement.

"On behalf of Cranmore Mountain Resort, our thoughts and prayers go out to the family,” a Cranmore Mountain spokesperson said in a statement released Thursday. “The entire Cranmore family grieves this tragic loss.” 

U.S. & World

News from around the country and around the globe

Las Vegas 59 mins ago

Man who died in Tesla truck explosion was active US Army soldier: AP sources

Rudy Giuliani 3 hours ago

Rudy at the Bat: Giuliani fights to save his Yankees World Series rings

No further details have been released.

This article tagged under:

New Hampshire
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us