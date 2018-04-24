13-Year-Old Steers Family to Safety During Mom's Seizure

A Colorado teen jumps into action when his mom has a seizure while driving. From the front passenger seat he is able to steer the vehicle to safety. KUSA's Jennifer Meckles reports.

A Colorado teen steered his family to safety Sunday after his mom had a seizure behind the wheel.

Thirteen-year-old Anthony Castner was riding in the front passenger seat when his mom, Sara, started shaking and let go of the wheel, NBC affiliate WFLA reported.

When he realized she was having a seizure, Castner took control of the car, grabbing the wheel and turning it right to steer the SUV off the road and into the grass.

The car eventually slowed to a stop, after running into a fence.

Castner's 6-year-old sister and her friend were in the backseat.

They all climbed out of the car, uninjured, and called 911.

Sara was rushed to the hospital, and is doing fine. She says she is taking medication for epilepsy, and hasn't had a seizure in four years.

