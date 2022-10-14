San Jose Earthquakes

15-Year-Old SF Native Signs With the San Jose Earthquakes

The San Jose Earthquakes recently signed a 15-year-old rising star from San Francisco to a pro contract.

Cruz Medina, a product of the Quakes Academy, signed a Homegrown Player contract with San Jose through the 2026 season, with a club option for 2027, according to the Earthquakes website.

Medina, a midfielder, signed in June at 15 years, 252 days old, making him the third youngest player in Earthquakes history and 15th youngest in Major League Soccer history, the team said.

