16 Die in Extreme Weather in in China Cross-Country Race

Mountain Road Toward Yellow River Stone Forest National Geological Park
VCG/VCG via Getty Images

Rescuers in China say at least 16 people have died and five are missing in extreme weather during a mountain marathon cross-country race in the country's northwest.

The rescue headquarters quoted by the official Xinhua News Agency said hail, freezing rain and gale winds hit the 100-kilometer (60-mile) race in the Yellow River Stone Forest tourist site in Baiyin city in Gansu province around 1 p.m. Saturday.

It said participants suffered from physical discomfort and the sudden drop in temperature. Some went missing and the race was halted.

Early Sunday, 16 people were found dead and the search for five more is underway, Xinhua said. More than 700 rescuers are taking part.

Xinhua said a total of 172 people joined the race and 151 are confirmed to be safe.

