On April 4, 1968, a single bullet fired in Memphis, Tennessee, changed the world. An assassin had fatally shot the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.



The civil rights leader had carried the banner for the causes of social justice — organizing protests, leading marches and making powerful speeches exposing the scourges of segregation, poverty and racism. The legacy he left behind is long and storied.



Fifty years after King's assassination, we take a look at historical photographs highlighting the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and the civil rights movement.



