18-Year-Old Shot to Death in Mira Mesa Was a College Student, Aspiring Barber

Family members say an 18-year-old shot outside of his home in Mira Mesa on Wednesday was hard-working college student who cut hair on the side.

Brian Mendoza was cutting hair in his garage on Deering Street just before 9:30 when he was shot. Officers found him laying in the street with a gunshot wound and were unable to save him.

The family urges the community to help find the person who did this. NBC 7's Rory Devine has more from the scene.

A memorial of flowers, cards and candles grew throughout the day Thursday as family and friends, and even neighbors who didn't know Mendoza personally, stopped by to pay their respects. At 7 p.m., nearly 200 loved ones gathered outside the home for a candlelight prayer vigil.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

"It's difficult to talk about," friend Dereice Dawson said. "I'm still at a loss for words."

Police are not releasing the identity of the victim at this time, reports NBC 7's Rory Devine.

Friend Dane Mar said Mendoza found time to give back to his cultural community, and the less fortunate.

"He was cutting hair for homeless people, he was giving back in downtown as much as possible, and he was part of the Stop Asian Hate rallies. He was a good guy," Mar said.

"I brought the flowers because it brings happiness to the family," neighbor Yolanda Arroyo said. "What a loss. Any loss of a life is sad, but especially someone with a bright future doing something for his family."

NextDoor app users said Mendoza spoke at his high school graduation. One of his former middle school teachers said "He was a good boy. never caused trouble."

"The whole neighborhood is praying for your family. have faith in Justice. We will light a candle for you," another neighbor wrote.

Family members say Mendoza was studying sports medicine at Cal State San Marcos while maintaining a big barber client list.

On security footage from a house nearby, what sounds like two gunshots can be heard echoing through the neighborhood at around 9:25 p.m. Wednesday morning.

San Diego Police Department investigators aren't sure what led to the shooting, and they have not put out a suspect description.

Anyone with information on the case is encouraged to contact the SDPD Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.