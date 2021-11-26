Bus Crash

19 Dead, 20 Injured in Mexico Pilgrimage Bus Crash

Many Mexicans go on religious pilgrimages as Dec. 12, the day of the Virgin of Guadalupe, approaches

GUILLERMO ARIAS/AFP via Getty Images

Nineteen people died and 20 more were injured after a bus apparently carrying pilgrims to a religious site in central Mexico crashed on Friday.

Ricardo de la Cruz, an assistant interior secretary in the State of Mexico, said the accident occurred in the township of Joquicingo, southwest of Mexico City.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The bus was heading from the western state of Michoacan to Chalma, a town that has been visited by Roman Catholic pilgrims for centuries.

There was no immediate information on the condition of the injured passengers. Many Mexicans go on religious pilgrimages as Dec. 12, the day of the Virgin of Guadalupe, approaches.

U.S. & World

News from around the country and around the globe

COVID-19 2 hours ago

New Omicron Variant Stokes World Fears, Triggers Travel Bans

Black Friday 12 hours ago

Black Friday Is Back But It's Not What It Used to Be

Because they often walk or bike on narrow roads or travel in aging buses, accidents are not uncommon.

Mexico State borders Mexico City on three sides, and includes both remote rural villages and crowded suburbs of the capital.

Chalma was a site sacred in pre-Hispanic times before the 1521 conquest. After the Spanish came, believers say, a cross miraculously appeared in a cave that had been dedicated to an Aztec god, making Chalma a Christian pilgrimage site.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Bus CrashMEXICO CITYreligious groupspilgrimageChalma
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us