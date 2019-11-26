Two Florida Teens Killed by Single Bullet After Playing With Gun

NBC 6's Laura Rodriguez has the latest on this developing story near Homestead.

Teens Dead After Being Shot by Same Bullet in South Miami Dade

Police are investigating a shooting in South Miami-Dade that took the lives of two teens with a single bullet early Tuesday.

Miami-Dade officers arrived at the scene in the 19800 block of Southwest 320th Street just outside of Homestead and found the two teens dead.

Officials said the teens had been playing with a gun when a 15-year-old fired the shot that killed both of the other teens.

The victims were identified as 15-year-old Jose Villarreal II and 14-year-old Julio Labrada. Officers took the teen who shot the firearm into custody, and said he'll face a manslaughter charge.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools officials confirmed that one of the victims was a student of theirs, while the other victim attended a charter school.

"Two lives lost and a third ruined - the tragic consequences that result from weapons being in the wrong hands," Miami-Dade Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho tweeted Tuesday morning. "Guns should never be accessible to children."

Officials have not released any additional information on the case.