9 Coronavirus Cases Now Confirmed in Santa Clara County

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBCUniversal, Inc.

The Santa Clara County Public Health Department on Monday confirmed two new cases of novel coronavirus in the county, bringing the county's total number of cases to nine.

The new cases are both men who had "household contact" with other people who were found to have the virus — one in Santa Clara County and one in another county, according to the health department. Both men are at home under isolation.

"An increase in cases is not unexpected," the health department said in a statement. "The Public Health Department will continue to identify anyone who has come into contact with these cases. The department will also be conducting community surveillance to determine the extent of possible disease spread in our community."

The health department reminds people to wash their hands frequently, avoid touching their face, stay away from people who are sick and stay home if they feel ill.

