2 Bodies Found in NYC Apartment After Tenant Below Reports Horror in Her Ceiling

New York City police made a gruesome discovery over the weekend after a woman reported maggots falling from her apartment ceiling.

Officers were called Saturday to the building on Creston Avenue in the Fordham section of the Bronx. That's where they found badly decomposed bodies of a 40-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman in the apartment above Luz Beriguete.

"When I woke up I found the living room full of worms. I called the super and told him what was happening," Beriguete told Telemundo 47 in Spanish.

Her super simply thought her upstairs neighbors had forgotten to take out the trash --- but Beriguete recalled hearing gunshots two weeks ago, so she called police.

Law enforcement sources told News 4 investigators are looking into the possibility that the man and woman died by murder-suicide, though the probe is ongoing.

The woman's death was ruled a homicide Tuesday, though no cause of death has been released. She was identified as 29-year-old Ashley Ducille, who lived in the apartment where her body was found.

The man's manner of death hasn't been reported and he hasn't been identified.