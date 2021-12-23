2 Bodies Pulled From Submerged Car in Millbrae Amid Heavy Rain

Two bodies were recovered from a submerged car in Millbrae Thursday morning as heavy rain doused the region and caused flooding in spots, the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office said.

Emergency crews responded around 5:45 a.m. to the area of Hemlock Avenue and E. Hillcrest Boulevard after receiving a call about flooding, sheriff's office spokesperson Javier Acosta said. Rainwater had inundated a low-lying stretch of E. Hillcrest Boulevard beneath train tracks.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

"The entirety of the underpass was completely filled with water," witness Amy Jewell said.

Firefighters found one person standing on top of their car and were able to rescue them, Acosta said.

Firefighters spotted a second car stuck in the standing water, but they had to retreat to higher ground because the water was rising too fast, according to Acosta.

UPDATE 1/2: A spokesperson with San Mateo Sheriff’s Office tells us 1 person was rescued from the standing water at 545am but water was rising too fast to check second car spotted on scene at the the time. @nbcbayarea — Cierra Johnson (@CierraJohnsonTV) December 23, 2021

#BREAKING: Spokesperson for San Mateo Sheriff’s Office confirm two bodies were recovered from one car at the flooded intersection in #Millbrae @nbcbayarea — Cierra Johnson (@CierraJohnsonTV) December 23, 2021

The two victims have yet to be identified.

"It’s a good chance that it's one of our community members here, and it's absolutely terrible," Jewell said.

Officials are still trying to figure out what triggered the flooding.