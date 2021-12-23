bay area storm

2 Bodies Pulled From Submerged Car in Millbrae Amid Heavy Rain

Firefighters rescue one person from car stuck in flooded underpass but are unable to reach second car due to rising water

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Two bodies were recovered from a submerged car in Millbrae Thursday morning as heavy rain doused the region and caused flooding in spots, the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office said.

Emergency crews responded around 5:45 a.m. to the area of Hemlock Avenue and E. Hillcrest Boulevard after receiving a call about flooding, sheriff's office spokesperson Javier Acosta said. Rainwater had inundated a low-lying stretch of E. Hillcrest Boulevard beneath train tracks.

"The entirety of the underpass was completely filled with water," witness Amy Jewell said.

Firefighters found one person standing on top of their car and were able to rescue them, Acosta said.

Firefighters spotted a second car stuck in the standing water, but they had to retreat to higher ground because the water was rising too fast, according to Acosta.

The two victims have yet to be identified.

"It’s a good chance that it's one of our community members here, and it's absolutely terrible," Jewell said.

Officials are still trying to figure out what triggered the flooding.

