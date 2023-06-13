Colorado

2 dead and at least 1 child injured after vehicle goes down cliff in Colorado, officials say

There were two adults, both of whom died, and three children in the vehicle, officials said

By Phil Helsel | NBC News

Two adults are dead and at least one child was flown for medical treatment after a vehicle carrying five people rolled off a Colorado road Tuesday in mountainous terrain, officials said.

According to initial reports, the vehicle went about 200 to 300 feet down a cliff in Larimer County, Colorado State Patrol Master Trooper Gary Cutler said.

There were two adults, both of whom died, and three children in the vehicle, Cutler said. One of those children was flown by helicopter to a hospital, he said.

The rollover crash happened around 8:30 p.m. in the area of Pingree Park Road, the Larimer County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

