2 Earthquakes Near Ensenada Rattle Parts of San Diego County

Two earthquakes were recorded in Baja California early Monday within 20 minutes from each other, rattling parts of southern San Diego County in the process.

The first temblor was recorded as a preliminary 2.5-magnitude earthquake at 4:09 a.m. near El Sauzal, about 60 miles south from the U.S.-Mexico border, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS). The second shaker was recorded as a preliminary 4.3-magnitude earthquake at 4:21 a.m., also near El Sauzal, the agency said.

At least 200 people reported feeling the second temblor to the agency.

There were no reports of injuries or structural damage in connection with the early morning temblors.