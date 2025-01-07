South Florida

2 found dead inside landing gear of JetBlue plane at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport

The discovery was made at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport during the "routine post-flight maintenance inspection," the company said.

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

Two people were found dead inside the landing gear compartment of a JetBlue airplane after a flight late Monday, according to the airline.

The discovery was made at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport during the "routine post-flight maintenance inspection," the company said. "At this time, the identities of the individuals and the circumstances surrounding how they accessed the aircraft remain under investigation.

>📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

The aircraft had most recently operated flight 1801 from New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport, according to JetBlue.

Broward County Sheriff's Office deputies and medical examiners could be seen outside the airport investigating the deaths.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

The airport said there are no impacts to operations due to the incident.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.

This article tagged under:

South Florida
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us