Massachusetts

2 injured after being hit by vehicle at Tesla protest in Massachusetts

Police said they identified the suspect but did not say whether the incident was intentional or accidental

By Mary Markos

Two people were injured when they were struck by a vehicle during a protest at a Tesla dealership in Watertown, Massachusetts, on Saturday.

Watertown police said the incident occurred earlier Saturday at the protest at the Tesla dealership on Pleasant Street. During the protest, the side mirror of a black pickup truck struck two people.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

Officers who were on scene assisted the injured parties and identified the suspect. No serious injuries were reported and the victims refused medical treatment at the scene.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Police did not release the name of the suspect or say whether the incident was intentional or accidental.

The investigation remains active, police said, and they are asking anyone with additional information to contact them.

Hundreds of anti-Elon Musk protests were held across the world on Saturday as part of what organizers called a global day of action.

U.S. & World

News from around the country and around the globe

Minnesota 43 mins ago

No survivors on board after small plane crashes into Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, home

Afghanistan 52 mins ago

Taliban releases American detained in Afghanistan

The protesters are trying to escalate a movement targeting Tesla dealerships and vehicles in opposition to Musk’s role as the head of the newly created Department of of Government Efficiency, or DOGE, where he’s gained access to sensitive data and shuttered entire agencies as he attempts to slash government spending. Most of Musk’s estimated $340 billion fortune consists of the stock he holds in the electric vehicle company that he continues to run while also working alongside Trump.

Earlier protests have been somewhat sporadic. Saturday marked the first attempt to surround all 277 of the automaker’s showrooms and service centers in the U.S. in hopes of deepening a recent decline in the company’s sales.

By early afternoon, crowds ranging from a few dozen to hundreds of protesters had flocked to Tesla locations in New Jersey, Massachusetts, Connecticut, New York, Maryland, Minnesota and the automaker’s home state of Texas. Pictures posted on social media accounts showed protesters brandishing signs such as “Honk if you hate Elon” and “Fight the billionaire broligarchy.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This article tagged under:

Massachusetts
Dashboard
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us