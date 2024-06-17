Colorado

2 killed as twin-engine airplane crashes in Colorado mobile home park

All residents of the mobile home park were accounted for, police said in a social media post. The fire also burned several outbuildings.

By The Associated Press

Two people were killed when a twin-engine Cessna airplane crashed in a residential area in north-central Colorado on Monday, starting a fire that burned two mobile homes, officials said.

The pilot and a passenger died when the Cessna 421 went down near the Steamboat Springs Airport just before 4:30 p.m., Steamboat Springs police said. The airplane can have up to seven seats.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

All residents of the mobile home park were accounted for, police said in a social media post. The fire also burned several outbuildings.

The plane was believed to have taken off from Longmont, Colorado, and was on its way to Ogden, Utah, Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue said. The names of the victims were not immediately released.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Witnesses reported the airplane appeared to have mechanical issues, fire officials said.

The National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the cause of the crash.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Colorado
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us