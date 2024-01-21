US Navy

2 missing U.S. Navy SEALs declared dead after 10-day search off Somalia

The two were lost in nighttime seas off Somalia after embarking on a raid of a small boat.

navy-logo
Michael Sohn/AP, File

Two U.S. Navy SEALs lost in nighttime seas during a raid on a small boat off Somalia were declared dead Sunday.

The 10-day mission has shifted from search and rescue to recovery, U.S. Central Command said in a statement.

"We regret to announce that after a 10-day exhaustive search, our two missing U.S. Navy SEALs have not been located and their status has been changed to deceased," it said.

The two were not identified, and CENTCOM said no further information would be made immediately available “out of respect” for their families.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Two U.S. defense officials said one of the SEALs had tried to board the vessel amid rough seas and fell into the water. The second dove in after the first, as is protocol, the officials said.

The vessel, known as a dhow, was carrying "Iranian advanced conventional weapons" as the raid took place Jan. 11, CENTCOM said Sunday.

Read the full story at NBCNews.com here.

This article tagged under:

US Navy
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us