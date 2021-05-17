Corpus Christi

One Injured in Collision of Two Navy Jets in Texas

One jet crashed after its student pilot and instructor ejected safely; the second jet was able to return to a nearby air station

KRIS

Two Navy training jets collided over South Texas on Monday, forcing the two crew members on one plane to bail out and leaving one of them with minor injuries, the military said.

The two British-built T-45C Goshawk jets collided at around 11 a.m. over Ricardo, about 50 miles southwest of Corpus Christi, Corpus Christi-based Chief of Naval Air Training tweeted.

One jet with a student and instructor aboard was able to land safely at nearby Naval Air Station Kingsville. The other jet crashed nearby after its student pilot and instructor ejected safely. One of them was treated for minor injuries at a Corpus Christi hospital.

No cause has been determined, and the Navy and local officials were investigating. They reported no other injuries or notable collateral damage.

The crash came five days after a midair collision between a small plane and a regional air freighter near Denver. Both aircraft were able to land safely without injuries.

U.S. Navy Police near the site of a crash involving two Navy jets near Ricardo, Texas, on May 17, 2021.

