Houston Officer Fatally Shot, 1 Injured While Serving Narcotics Warrant

Two Houston police officers were shot and injured while serving a warrant at an apartment complex Monday morning, authorities said.
A Houston police officer was shot dead and another officer wounded while serving a warrant at an apartment complex Monday morning.

William “Bill” Jeffrey and Michael Vance with the Houston Police Department's major offenders unit were shot while attempting to serve an arrest warrant at a home in an apartment complex in the city’s northeast side around 7:30 a.m., Mayor Sylvester Turner said during a news conference.

Jeffrey was fatally wounded while Vance was recovering, Turner confirmed.

Authorities didn’t identify the man the officers were attempting to arrest but said he was 31 years old. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Video from Houston TV station KPRC showed one officer being airlifted to a hospital by a medical helicopter while the other was taken by an ambulance under police escort.

“This has been a tragic day today,” Turner said. “It is another reminder that police work is inherently dangerous.”

The shooting is being investigated by the Harris County Sheriff’s office.

Information surrounding the shooting is still limited.

