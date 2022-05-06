2 People Arrested Following Possible Road Rage Shooting at Busy Intersection in Chula Vista

Officers arrested two people following a shooting in the middle of a busy intersection in the Otay Ranch neighborhood of Chula Vista that occurred Wednesday, the Chula Vista Police Department confirmed Friday.

Police arrested Gillio Repetto,19, of Bonita who is believed to be the shooter seen in captured video that shows a fight between Repetto and another man that led to the shooting. Police also arrested Serenity Nieblas, 19, of Chula Vista believed to be the driver of the suspect vehicle.

Detectives Friday identified and located the silver Hyundai that was involved in the shooting in the Bonita area. Officers initiated a traffic stop and took Repetto and Nieblas into custody without incident, according to CVPD Captain Phil Collum.

Repetto was arrested and booked into the San Diego County Jail for attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon and Nieblas was arrested and booked into the San Diego County Jail for aiding in the escape of the suspect, Collum said.

The incident occurred May 4 around 10 a.m. when two drivers stopped next to each other at the intersection of Olympic Parkway and Town Center Drive and got out of their cars to fight which led to a shooting, according to police.

Evidence suggests two men got out of separate cars and began to fight in the street. During the fight, one man pulled out a gun and shot the other, then drove away, according to CVPD.

Four gun shots can be heard in the video. NBC 7's Artie Ojeda has more from the witness.

The victim, a 34-year-old Chula Vista resident, also drove away and called 911, then stopped nearby to wait for medics, CVPD said. He was taken to a hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

CVPD said the weapon used in the incident has not been located and there are currently no other outstanding suspects.

Anyone with information asked to call CVPD at (619) 691-5151, contact San Diego County Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477 or submit an anonymous tip via P3tips (online or mobile application) http://p3tips.com/409.

The case remains under active investigation.