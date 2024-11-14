UConn

2 UConn students arrested after reenacting viral TikTok video inside dining hall

Both were released on $50,000 bonds.

By NBC Connecticut Staff

Two UConn students have been arrested in connection with a frightening incident inside a dining hall on campus last week.

It happened Nov. 7 when someone came into the Connecticut Dining Hall and yelled for students to get on the ground while implying he had a gun.

According to UConn police, that person was a student holding a cell phone who was reenacting a viral TikTok video as a second student recorded the incident on his cell phone.

The student holding the phone and yelling was charged with second-degree breach of peace, first-degree threatening/displaying a firearm, and conspiracy to commit first-degree threatening/displaying a firearm.

The student who recorded the incident was charged with second-degree breach of peace and conspiracy to commit threatening/displaying a firearm.

Both were released on $50,000 bonds.

