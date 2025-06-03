Museums

200-year-old condom decorated with erotic art goes on display in Amsterdam museum

It is part of an exhibition at the Rijksmuseum called “Safe Sex?” about 19th century sex work that opened on Tuesday.

By Molly Quell | The Associated Press

This image made available by the Rijksmueum shows a condom with print, circa 1830, displayed at Amsterdam’s Rijksmuseum.
Kelly Schenk/Rijksmuseum

The Netherlands' national museum has a new object on display that merges art with Amsterdam's infamous Red Light District: a nearly 200-year-old condom, emblazoned with erotic art.

The Rijksmuseum said in a statement that the playful prophylactic, believed to be made around 1830 from a sheep’s appendix, “depicts both the playful and the serious side of sexual health.”

Stream Los Angeles News for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

It is part of an exhibition called “Safe Sex?” about 19th century sex work that opened on Tuesday.

The condom, possibly a souvenir from a brothel, is decorated with an erotic image of a nun and three clergymen.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning with NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

The phrase “This is my choice” is written along the sheath in French. According to the museum, this is a reference to the Pierre-Auguste Renoir painting “The Judgment of Paris,” which depicts the Trojan prince Paris judging a beauty contest between three goddesses.

The condom is on display until the end of November.

Copyright The Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Museums
Dashboard
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us